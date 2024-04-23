Q1 2024 Grupo Carso SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Norma Angelica Pina Garnica - Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this webinar to discuss the results of the first quarter 2024 of Grupo Carso. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this event is being recorded and that information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial and operating performance. All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Hosting this conference today is Mr. Arturo Spinola, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Carso; Angelica Pina of Investor Relations, who will take you briefly through the first quarter's financial results, and then we will take your questions.



Consolidated sales of Grupo Carso totaled MXN 46 billion. Grupo Sanborns reported a slight increase in sales considering a retail environment marked by higher inflation and lower activity. On the other side, the impact in the exchange rate, which suffered a 9% reduction versus the same quarter of 2023 affected revenues from dollarized domestic sales, exports and sales