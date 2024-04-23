Apr 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Mr. Loukas Karalis, his group Chief Strategy and IR Officer



Loukas Karalis - Intrakat Technical and Energy Projects - Chief Strategy & IR



Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen, I would like to thank you all for your participation in Intrakat conference call regarding the presentation of the Group's financial results. For the full year of 2023.



My name is Loukas Karalis. I'm the group Chief Strategy and IR Officer and along with Mr. Alexander Exarchou, CEO of the Group; and Mr. Kostas Adamopoulos, Group CFO. We will present you the financial results. The floor to Mr. Exarchou



Alexandros Exarchou - Intrakat Technical and Energy Projects SA - Vice Chairman and CEO



Yes, good evening to