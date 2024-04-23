Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Optimistic Projections

Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 2024 was $511 million, a 17.7% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $102.6 million in Q1 2024, up 40.7% from $72.9 million in Q1 2023.
  • EBITDA: $115.7 million in Q1 2024, a 24.6% increase from $92.8 million in Q1 2023.
  • EBITDA Margin: 22.6% in Q1 2024, compared to 21.4% in the prior year period.
  • Net Income Per Diluted Share: $3.20 in Q1 2024, up from $2.27 in Q1 2023.
  • Backlog: Ended at approximately $2.9 billion as of March 31, 2024, an 18.2% increase year-over-year.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Unchanged at $2.15 billion to $2.2 billion.
  • 2024 EBITDA Guidance: Now expected to be $415 million to $445 million.
  • 2024 Net Income Guidance: Forecasted to be $347 million to $369 million.
  • 2024 EPS Guidance: Expected to be $10.79 to $11.47.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: $152.7 million in Q1 2024.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 9% in Q1 2024, down from 15.3% in Q1 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 23, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide some commentary on how gross bookings trended in the quarter, especially in light of the elevated cancellations?
A: (August James Troendle - Chairman & CEO, Medpace Holdings, Inc.) Sequentially, gross bookings were up nicely in the quarter. The miss was driven by cancellations that were outside of our usual range, which is typically less than 4.5%. Without these cancellations, bookings growth would have been in line with our expectations.

Q: How have the month-over-month trends in the second quarter been in terms of RFP flows, bookings, and other key metrics?
A: (August James Troendle - Chairman & CEO, Medpace Holdings, Inc.) The funding environment has improved from last year, and there are good business opportunities moving forward. While some clients are still struggling, the overall environment is much better, leading to optimism for the year.

Q: What was the reason behind the lower than expected reimbursable revenue?
A: (Kevin M. Brady - CFO & Treasurer, Medpace Holdings, Inc.) Reimbursable costs are volatile and influenced by various factors including study mix, site start-ups, and inflationary costs. We expect these costs to align with last year's percentage of revenue, but the first quarter was weaker, leading us to lean towards the lower end of our revenue guidance.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the hiring slowdown on your projections for growth reacceleration next year?
A: (August James Troendle - Chairman & CEO, Medpace Holdings, Inc.) The lower rate of employee growth is influenced by improvements in productivity and optimization of staffing, not by a change in optimism about 2025. We continue to hire at a rate that supports our current and future projects.

Q: How are the recent upticks in biotech M&A activity impacting your outlook?
A: (August James Troendle - Chairman & CEO, Medpace Holdings, Inc.) Short-term, M&A activity does not significantly impact our performance. Long-term, it could potentially affect our client base, but typically, we manage to maintain our bookings and revenue from ongoing projects.

Q: Regarding the lower employee growth projection, is this change due to increased productivity, and is it sustainable for future growth?
A: (August James Troendle - Chairman & CEO, Medpace Holdings, Inc.) Yes, the change is due to significant investments in productivity improvements. We expect these gains to be sustainable and to contribute to operating leverage as we move into 2025 and beyond.

