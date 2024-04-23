Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance with Notable Growth in Key Financial Metrics

EFSC reports robust earnings with significant loan growth and strategic capital management initiatives in the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $40.4 million
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.05 per diluted share
  • Adjusted Return on Average Assets (ROAA): 1.14%
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue ROAA: 1.58%
  • Net Interest Income: Approximately $140 million
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.13%
  • Loan Growth: Increased by $144 million to $11 billion
  • Total Deposits: Remained flat at $12.3 billion
  • Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: Increased slightly to 90%
  • Tangible Common Equity to Total Assets (TCE to TA): 9.01%
  • Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity: 12.5%
  • Tangible Book Value Per Common Share: $34.21
  • Dividend: Increased by $0.01 per share for Q2 2024
  • Common Stock Repurchases: Initiated to manage growth of excess capital
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jeff, I think you mentioned -- I would just want to confirm that the mid-single-digit loan growth guidance. Does that include the anticipated runoff out of the ag portfolio?
A: It does, Jeff. Yes. We're working on with growth in other areas.

Q: Okay. And I think that balance was in the $200 million range. So you got about $100 million runoff for a headwind. Is that --
A: That's right. We expect between now and year-end, about $100 million would run off.

Q: Appreciate it. And maybe for Scott, just kind of seeing that uptick in line utilization. I may have missed it. Is there any commonality or is there any timing to that? Or could you read into that maybe an improvement in what you've seen?
A: Yes, Jeff, I think, again, I think we see our companies use cash in the first quarter with some of the outflow. I think you also see some of that on the lines. But I think it also reflects, as I said, I think companies are basically optimistic about their business and they're willing to draw down working capital, whether it's hiring good people if they can find them or just opportunistically investing in the business. So I think it's a combination of those two things.

Q: Do you -- I know that kind of higher for longer the general story has been more sidelines sitting and waiting. The longer we go with higher for longer, is there any -- do you see any expectation that borrowers say, look, this could take a while. I'm ready to get back into the pool? Or are you getting any indication that, that may be playing out that higher for longer is the reality and is kind of move on with projects?
A: Yes, I think that's a good observation. I think what I would say is I'm encouraged by the activity in the pipeline on the loan side overall. But I think what we've seen now for some time that the pace of those things move very slowly. And I think there has been a little bit of a wait and see, particularly when the expectations were maybe for lower rates earlier this year. But I think now with maybe the conclusion that it's going to be higher for longer, I think you may see some of this stuff start to move a little quicker because those decisions have been made. It's just a matter of when that is.

Q: Got it. And Scott, while I have you, I just -- I wanted to touch on the -- it looks like deposit runoff in the West was a particular -- that was a bigger driver or more there. Was there anything specific to that outflow? Or do you have a greater percentage of tax and bonus type activity that occurred out West for any reason?
A: Yes. I think the reasons are similar, but I think that the dollar amounts were a little larger. And I think if you dial into it, it's -- it's a group of our top-tier clients out there that are also some of our largest depositors and borrowers. So I think it is just a function of the same behavior that we've seen in other markets with taxes distributions, dividends and those relationships, for the most part, are all still intact and continues to be strong.

Q: Great. And the last one, I think you all communicated the capital side, TCE now above 9%, when you get the little dividend bump here. But also just wanted to see, is that you touched on the buyback authorization? Are those 2 exclusive of one another? Or do you feel like you could pull off a dividend increase and be nimble with the buyback as well?
A: Yes, Jeff, this is Jim. I would say this that we can certainly dribble with both hands in this regard and do both. We've announced the dividend increase and we'll be opportunistic relative to the buyback.

Q: Okay. And at this point, Jim, M&A, is that anywhere on the radar?
A: Not really. I think we just continue to create relationships. But given where the stock price is today, and we were focused, it just doesn't make sense at this point in time.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.