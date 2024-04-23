Q2 2024 Ovh Groupe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to OVHcloud, H1 FY24 result. Today's speakers will be Michel Paulin CEO; and Stephanie Besnier, CFO. I now hand you over to OVH team to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Michel Paulin - Ovh Groupe SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Hello, everyone. I'm Michel Paulin CEO, OVHcloud. Thank you very much for being with us today with our H1 fiscal year '24 conference call. Let's start with slide 3 for the key highlights. Overall, we are very pleased to report that we have successfully executed our strategic roadmap, maintaining a disciplined focus on business development and free cash flow generation.



We generated 10.8% like-for-like growth in the first half of the year. The top line growth was strong, especially in Q1, but a bit softer than anticipated in Q2 on the back of [Springleaf milled] economic growth in Europe, but we are pleased to benefit from the pickup in US in the end of the quarter.



Revenue retention remains a globally, as a strong result of strong commercial execution. Our EBITDA grew by 19.8% and