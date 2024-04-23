Q1 2024 Temenos AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

Adam Snyder - Temenos AG - Investor Relations



Thank you very much, everyone, for joining us today. Before we go through the results materials, I would first like to hand over to our Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Thibault de Tersant to make some opening remarks regarding this evening's announcements over to you Thibault.



Thibault De Tersant - Temenos AG - Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Adam, and thank you all for joining our results call today. I would like to just to a few brief words regarding this evening's announcement. On behalf of the Temenos Board, I am delighted to announce that Jean-Pierre brulard will join Temenos from the 1 of May as our new CEO, here is a highly experienced executive and a proven leader of large global and high-growth organization with a world-class track record in leading global sales organizations.



He spent the last 14 years at VMware where he was Executive Vice President Worldwide Sales and a member of the Executive Committee. And he successfully oversold the migration of the VMware