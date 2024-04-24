Q1 2024 Eni SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / NTS GMT

Francesco Gattei - Eni S.p.A. - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Eni Quarter 1 2024 Results Conference Call. Our first quarter is an excellent result. We have reported pro forma EBIT of EUR 4.1 billion and cash flow from operation of EUR 3.9 billion.



Production growth in our upstream of 5%, and excellent contribution from our transition business of Enilive and Plenitude meant that we substantially resisted the overall deterioration in this scenario. The continued excellent cash conversion and CapEx discipline also meant that balanced gearing remains comfortably within our range, despite completing on Neptune and the 2023 share buyback program in this quarter.



I will analyze our results in more detail shortly, but the slides also emphasize how busy we continue to be in actions to