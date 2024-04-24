Apr 24, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 24, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Akinobu Samura
Nidec Corporation - Senior VP & CFO
* Mitsuya Kishida
Nidec Corporation - President & CEO
* Shigenobu Nagamori
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Daiki Takayama
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD, Co-Head of Japan Equity Research & Equity Research Analyst
* Manabu Akizuki
Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Executive Director & Senior Analyst
* Takayuki Naito
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Now we would like to start the presentation on Nidec Corporation's Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.
First, please turn off your mobile phones or put them on silent mode.
Nidec Corporation's representative who are presenting the financial results are as follows: Mr. Shigenobu Nagamori, Founder and Executive
Full Year 2024 Nidec Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 24, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...