Q1 2024 Orange SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Orange's Q1 2024 Results Conference Call. The call today will be hosted by Ms. Christel Heydemann, CEO; and Mr. Laurent Martinez, Chief Financial Officer, with other members of the Orange's Executive Committee for the Q&A session that will start after the presentation.



With that, let me hand over the floor to Ms. Christel Heydemann. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Christel Heydemann - Orange S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to our Q1 2024 results presentation that I will comment together with Laurent. Let's move to Slide 4, which presents the key highlights of the quarter.



We began this year with the launch of our new brand signature, Orange is here, already launched in a dozen of countries and which has been positively received for its innovative and credible approach.



The main achievement this quarter, as expected, was the completion of the transaction with MASMOVIL to form a leading operator in Spain. This is a decisive step forward in our overall vision