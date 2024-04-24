Apr 24, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Martine Rambol Hagen - Norsk Hydro ASA - Head of IR
Good morning, and welcome to Hydro's First Quarter 2024 Presentation and Q&A. We will start off with our President and CEO, Hilde Merete Aasheim, taking you through our presentation before our acting CFO, Trond Olaf Christophersen, will take you through the financial update. Then we will finish off with the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions). But before that, we have a presentation, and I leave the microphone over to you, Hilde.
Hilde Merete Aasheim - Norsk Hydro ASA - President, CEO & Member of Corporate Management Board
Thank you, Martine, and good morning, and welcome from me as well. I will talk about the highlights for the quarter, but also reflect on where we are in terms of executing on our long-term strategic direction of pioneering the green aluminum transition. But as always, let me begin with what is the most important in Hydro, the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees. A safe working environment is a cornerstone for the way we operate.
In the past years, we have had a
Q1 2024 Norsk Hydro ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 24, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...