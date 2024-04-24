Q1 2024 Norsk Hydro ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Martine Rambol Hagen - Norsk Hydro ASA - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Hydro's First Quarter 2024 Presentation and Q&A. We will start off with our President and CEO, Hilde Merete Aasheim, taking you through our presentation before our acting CFO, Trond Olaf Christophersen, will take you through the financial update. Then we will finish off with the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions). But before that, we have a presentation, and I leave the microphone over to you, Hilde.



Hilde Merete Aasheim - Norsk Hydro ASA - President, CEO & Member of Corporate Management Board



Thank you, Martine, and good morning, and welcome from me as well. I will talk about the highlights for the quarter, but also reflect on where we are in terms of executing on our long-term strategic direction of pioneering the green aluminum transition. But as always, let me begin with what is the most important in Hydro, the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees. A safe working environment is a cornerstone for the way we operate.



In the past years, we have had a