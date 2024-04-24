Q1 2024 Aker BP ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Karl Johnny Hersvik - Aker BP ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Aker BP's first quarter in 2024. The presentation will be given by our CFO, David Tonne and myself. And after the presentation, there will be, as usual, a Q&A session. Let me start by briefly touching upon the highlights. Aker BP delivered high operational performance in the first quarter. Our production of 448,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day was in line with our plans. Furthermore, we continue to demonstrate cost discipline and we maintain our position as a global industry leader within lower emissions. I am pleased to report that our projects are on track. Fabrication and construction activities are underway at multiple sites in Norway and abroad, while CapEx estimates remain stable. And some projects are getting close to the finish line. Tiering is now accelerated into Q4 this year, and Hanz started, in fact, production only 3 days ago. On the financial side, we maintained a strong financial position supported by robust cash flow from operations. This means that we are well equipped to invest in our