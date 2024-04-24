Q1 2024 Intrum AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Andres Rubio - Intrum AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, everyone from a gray and slightly chilly Stockholm. Thank you for joining us here this morning. As the operator said, I'm here with Emil, and we're here to present the results for the first quarter of 2024.



So with no further ado, I'll jump into the presentation. And obviously at the end, as always, we will have time for Q&A. But starting on page 3, I would characterize the quarter as being one where we delivered good results despite this being a seasonally slow quarter. And in particular this year because this year, Easter holiday fell in the first quarter and it more typically falls in the second quarter as it did last year. So comparatively, our figures are that much more impressive in my opinion.



Top left, overall top line growth of 8%, EBIT growth of 8%, EBITDA growth of 2%. This has been driven by M&A as well as organic growth that we'll get into. We continue to extract cash from our back book and our leverage ratio was stable, but would have declined, have it not been for some headwinds