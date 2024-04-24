Q1 2024 Lifco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Per Waldemarson - Lifco AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, and good morning and welcome to everyone. We will now present the Lifco Q1 2024 earnings. We can start directly by going into page number 2 in our investor presentation, where we present a high-level numbers for the entire Lifco Group for the first quarter. And as we can see on that page, sales growth with 1%, with an organic decline of negative 7.8%, which is an offset by 8.4% growth from acquisition and the modular positive effect from foreign exchange.



And if you go further down and look at EBITA, EBITA declines with 4%, mainly due to the negative operational leverage that we have in demolition and tools business area, which is the area where organic sales is declining due to weak market, continued weak market conditions, I should say, which we have now experienced since the