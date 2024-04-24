Q1 2024 Evolution AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the presentation of the Evolution's first quarter of 2024. Sorry for being a couple of minutes late, we have invested in a new content solutions. so here we are, My name is Martin Carlesund, and I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, I have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan.



I will start as usual with some comments on our performance in the quarter, where after I will hand over to Jacob for a closer look at financials. After that, I will hand off the presentation with an outlook for the remainder of the year. And after that, of course, we have to take all of your questions.



Okay, let's begin. Next slide, please. We started 2024 with very good momentum. And I'm very pleased to say that we have continued to increase our delivery capacity, which actually started in the last part of 2023 and have carried over into this year. We have substantially improved the balance between supply and demand, and we have accelerated our recruitment and have seen advancements in our