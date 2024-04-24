Apr 24, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Jacob Broberg - Electrolux Professional AB(publ)-Chief Communication and Investor Relations Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Electrolux Professional Group in our first quarter of 2024 results presentation. My name is Jacob Broberg. I'm heading up Corporate Communication and Investor Relations. And with me, as always, I have Fabio Zarpellon, our CFO; and Alberto Zanata, our CEO. I leave the word for you, Alberto. Please go ahead.



Alberto Zanata - Electrolux Professional AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Jacob, and good morning, to everybody. Three highlights from Q1. And the first one is that the comparable profit increased. If we exclude the integration related costs for TOSEI, the margin improved sequentially. I would say we are constantly improving the margin. In the -- and this is coming because of this is a quarter where we have not an easy comparison with the last one and many things have been different.



[So] the first one. Obviously, in the large one is