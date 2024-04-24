Q1 2024 Kone Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Sanna Kaje -



Q1 results presentation. I'm Sanna Kaje, KONE's Head of Investor Relations. I have here with me today our President and CEO, Philippe Delorme, who will go through the business highlights. And as always, our CFO, Ilkka Hara, who will dig deeper into the market dynamics and financials. Philippe, please?



Philippe Delorme - KONE Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. It's great to be here with you today. So with 1 quarter behind now for me at KONE, I'm happy to be able to share that we've had actually a good start of the year with sales growth at comparable exchange rates and improved profitability. Our resilient business model continued to demonstrate its strength and the highlight for me in the Q1 results were the over 10% growth in Modernization orders and a 9% growth in services sales at comparable exchange rates. At the same time, we acknowledge there is still a lot of work to do to get where we want to be.



We also published our sustainability report today. And from there, the highlight for me is