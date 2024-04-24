Q1 2024 SSAB AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Per HillstrÃ¶m - SSAB AB - Head of IR



Good morning and welcome to the presentation of the first quarter 2024 from SSAB. My name is Per HillstrÃ¶m. I'm Head of Investor Relations.



With me today here is our President and CEO, Martin Lindqvist; and our CFO, Leena Craelius. On the agenda, we will start with Martin, giving a brief overview of the quarter. Then Leena comes with the financial details. And then Martin will close with the outlook and summary.



And after that, we will be able to have a Q&A session as well. So by that, please Martin, begin.



Martin Lindqvist - SSAB AB - President & CEO



Thank you, Per, and good morning. A super summary of Q1. It wasn't an easy quarter. We had strikes and so on. I will come back to that. But and the super summary is that we see clearly that we have more resilience in our niche products, advanced high-strength steels and the Q&T.



They're holding up volume wise and price wise in a fairly good way. But if we look at the total quarter, we had a lower as a result than Q1 23,