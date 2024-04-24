Q1 2024 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Anna Fyhrlund - Bonava AB(publ)-Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and very welcome to the presentation of Bonava's first-quarter 2024. My name is Anna Falck Fyhrlund and I am Head of Investor Relations here at Bonava. And with me here today, I have our CEO, Peter Wallin; and our CFO, Lars Ingman, who will take you through the highlights of this report. (Event Instructions)



So with that short introduction, I leave the word over to you, Peter.



Peter Wallin - Bonava AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, Anna, and good morning, everyone. Sitting here in chilly Stockholm morning, but I'm very happy and pleased to report the first quarter together with the team here at Bonava.



So if we just start the introduction by looking into the market, I would like to some quite glad to still note that we gradually see an improvement of the market conditions. We see an increasing interest in showings search on the website and then actually