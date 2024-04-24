Q1 2024 Husqvarna AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Johan Andersson - Husqvarna AB - Vice President - Investor Relations
Hello, everyone, and welcome to Husqvarna Group's report for the first quarter of 2024. My name is Johan Andersson, responsible for Investor Relations and will be the moderator today.
With me here in Stockholm is our CEO, Pavel Hajman; and our CFO, Terry Burke. Pavel and Terry will present the report. And afterwards, we will start the Q&A session. (Event Instructions)
So with that, thank you, once again, for joining. And I will hand over now to Pavel.
Pavel Hajman - Husqvarna AB - President, Group Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Johan, and welcome, everybody, to this session. So let me begin by highlighting the quarter, the takeaways here for the quarter, and we delivered the first quarter overall in line with our expectations. And this despite the uncertain macroeconomic context that we still operate in as the first quarter progressed, which is a selling quarter for us.
Sales gradually improved initially cautious among our trade partners, but to a more
