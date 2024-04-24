Apr 24, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Lisa Montague - SDG Uab - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and hello and thank you for joining us as we share our final results for the financial year ended 31 of January 2024. My name is Lisa Montague. As you know, I'm CEO of SDG Uab group and joined today by Mike Woodcock, our Chief Financial Officer. As the group in the room with us is our Chairman, Don Thompson and Senior Independent Director, Chris Rogers and our other Board colleagues are joining remotely. Our agenda is, that I will cover the highlights of last year, and then I'll invite Mike to take us through the financial detail, after which he'll hand back to me to share with you our strategic progress and the current outlook.



So we show an overview of the group at a glance, we design and market core products of wallpapers and furnishing fabrics. We print wallpapers and textiles in our two UK factories, both for our Group brands and for other market leaders globally. We also license our designs onto finished goods with specialists in the field design is at the heart of everything that we do, as our name suggests and our vision is to lead the