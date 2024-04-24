Q1 2024 United Microelectronics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Michael Lin - United Microelectronics Corporation



Thank you, and welcome to UMC's conference call for the first quarter of 2024. I am joined by Mr. Jason Wang, President of UMC; and Mr. Chi-Tung Liu, CFO of UMC. In a moment, we will hear our CFO present the first quarter financial results, followed by our President's key message to address UMC's focus and second quarter 2024 guidance. Once our President and CFO complete their remarks, there will be a Q&A session. UMC's quarterly financial reports are available at our website,