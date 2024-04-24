Q1 2024 DSV A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Jens Hesselberg Lund - DSV A/S-Group CEO&Member of the Executive Board



Thank you very much, and welcome to our investor call for Q1. We would like to welcome all our investors, analysts and DSV employees that are probably also listening into the call. The call will be an hour, and I would also like to ask the analysts who have 2 questions per person. If we move to Slide #2, we can see the agenda. And to the right, you can also see the statement on forward-looking statements. Please have a look at that, taking care that you have taken this message on board. If we move to Slide #3, we will now go through some of the highlights for Q1. And I think it's very important for us to state that in a normalizing market, we have actually delivered very solid results, and we have delivered progress in