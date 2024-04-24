Q1 2024 Valmet Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Pekka Rouhiainen - Valmet Oyj - VP of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Valmet's Q1 2024 Results Publication and Webcast. My name is Pekka Rouhiainen. I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Valmet, and the presenters today are Pasi Laine, Valmet's President and CEO; as well as Katri Hokkanen, the CFO.



After the presentations, as usual, you have the chance to ask questions over the phone lines. But without further ado, Pasi, please?



Pasi Kalevi Laine - Valmet Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Pekka. So welcome. So headline today is that orders received amounted to EUR 1.050 billion and comparable EBITA to EUR 121 million in the first quarter. So the content is like traditionally, first Q1 in brief, then some words about the segments and business lines. Then I want to market our nice new fabulous Valmet DNAe DCS system, then Katri will go through financial development and then I'll come back to say some words about guidance and short-term market outlook.



First, the quarter 1 in brief. So like I said, our orders