Q1 2024 Xvivo Perfusion AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Christoffer Rosenblad - Xvivo Perfusion AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you so much and welcome toXvivo earning call for the first quarter of 2024. Today, we will start the presentation with the front picture. The slide in front of you right now is a picture of Alex from Australia. If you see the heart transplant statistics with Xvivo's heart technology, I think is a important reminder to why we actually are here and it's to make sure that no one dies waiting for new organ.



And with that, we go to the next slide, which is just today's presenters, and that's me Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO and to the left of me today in the same room once I have my CFO, Kristoffer NordstrÃ¶m.



Kristoffer Nordstrom - Xvivo Perfusion AB - Chief Financial Officer



Hi, everyone.



Christoffer Rosenblad - Xvivo Perfusion AB - Chief Executive Officer



And with that we go over to slide 3, which is just a quick glance on Q1. I'm both proud and happy to report the strongest quarter in Xvivo's history and that Q1 shows improvement in all