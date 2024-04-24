Q2 2024 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Everyone, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the TE Connectivity Second Quarter Results Call for Fiscal Year 2024. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Vice President of Investor Relations, Sujal Shah. Please go ahead.



Sujal Shah - TE Connectivity Ltd. - VP of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss TE Connectivity's second quarter 2024 results and outlook for our third quarter. With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Terrence Curtin; and Chief Financial Officer, Heath Mitts.



During this call, we will provide certain forward-looking information, and we ask you to review the forward-looking cautionary statements included in today's press release. In addition, we will use certain non-GAAP measures in our discussion this morning, and we ask you to review the sections of our press release and the accompanying slide presentation that address the use of these items.



The press release and related tables,