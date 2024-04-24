Q1 2024 ASM International NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the ASM International First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.



(Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Victor BareÃÂ±o, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Victor BareÃ±o - ASM International NV - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to our Q1 earnings call. I'm joined here today by Gek Lim Loh, CEO; Paulus Verhagen, our CFO; and Hichem M'Saad, CEO and incoming CEO.



ASM issued its first quarter 2024 results yesterday at 6:00 p.m. Central European Time. For those of you who have not yet seen the press release, it is accessible on our website, asm.com, along with our latest investor presentation.



We remind you, as always, that this conference call may contain information related to ASM's future business and results in addition to historical information. For more information on the risk factors related to such forward-looking