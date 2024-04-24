Q4 2024 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

A. Ravishankar - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Group Financial Controller & Head of IR



Thank you, Yashashri. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. This evening, we will cover the results of March quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024.



On the call with me is Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director; and Ritesh Tiwari, CFO. We will start with prepared remarks from Rohit and Ritesh, where we will cover an overview of our performance in the financial year and in March quarter and our future outlook. We expect this to take around 30 minutes, which will leave us with an hour for the Q&A session.



Before we get started with the