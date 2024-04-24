Q1 2024 Teledyne Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Teledyne Q1 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to your host, Jason VanWees. Please go ahead, sir.



Jason VanWees - Teledyne Technologies Incorporated - Vice Chairman



All right. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. This is Jason VanWees, Vice Chairman. I'd like to welcome everyone to Teledyne's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call. We released our earnings earlier this morning before the market opening. Joining me today are Teledyne's Executive Chairman, Robert Mehrabian; CEO, Edwin Roks; President and COO, George Bobb; SVP and CFO, Stephen Blackwood; and Melanie Cibik, EVP General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary.



After remarks by Robert, Edwin, George, and Steve, will ask for your questions. However, before we get started, turning to ever mind to me to tell you that all forward-looking statements made this morning are subject to