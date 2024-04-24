Q1 2024 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. (Operator Instructions)



Welcome to Avery Dennison's Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter ended on March 30, 2024. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time today and until midnight, Eastern Time, May 1. To access the replay, please dial 1 (800) 770-2030 or 1 (609) 800-9909 for international callers. The conference ID number is 3299441.



I'd now like to turn the call over to John Eble, Avery Dennison's Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



John C. Eble - Avery Dennison Corporation - VP of Finance & IR



Thank you, Mandeep. Please note that throughout today's discussion, we'll be making references to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures that we use are defined, qualified and reconciled from GAAP on schedules A-4 to A-8 of the financial statements accompanying today's earnings release. We remind you that we'll make certain predictive statements that reflect our current views and estimates