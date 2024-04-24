Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, and thank you for standing by. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



Now I will turn the meeting over to Olympia McNerney, IBM's Global Head of Investor Relations. Olympia, you may begin.



Olympia McNerney -



Thank you. I'd like to welcome you to IBM's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation.



I'm Olympia McNerney, and I'm here today with Arvind Krishna, IBM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Kavanaugh, IBM's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We'll post today's prepared remarks on the IBM investor website within a couple of hours, and a replay will be available by this time tomorrow.



To provide additional information to our investors, our presentation includes certain non-GAAP measures. For example, all of our references to revenue and signings growth are at constant currency. We provided reconciliation charts for these and other non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the presentation, which is posted to our