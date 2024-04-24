Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Meta First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call will be recorded. Thank you very much.
Ken Dorell, Meta's Director of Investor Relations, you may begin.
Kenneth J. Dorell - Meta Platforms, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Meta Platform's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Mark Zuckerberg, CEO; and Susan Li, CFO.
Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today's earnings press release and in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions
Q1 2024 Meta Platforms Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...