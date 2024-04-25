Q1 2024 SK Hynix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Seong Hwan Park - SK hynix Inc. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning, afternoon and evening. This is Park Seong Hwan, Head of IR at SK Hynix. Welcome to SK Hynix 2024 First Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Allow me to introduce the executives present here today. We are joined by CFO, Kim Woo-Hyun Kim; Head of DRAM Marketing, Kim Yu Hang; and Head of NAND Marketing, Kim Seok.



Let me issue a disclaimer that all outlooks presented by the company are subject to change depending on the macroeconomic and market circumstances. With that we will now begin the SK Hynix earnings release conference call for First Quarter 2024. Mr. Kim will first present the earnings followed by the company's future plans and market outlook, and a Q&A session with the attending executives.



Woo-