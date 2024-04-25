Q1 2024 Perfect Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to perfect Corp's Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's event is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to the first speaker today, Ms. Jennifer Wu, IR Manager of the company. Please go ahead.



Jennifer Wu - Perfect Corp - IR Manager



Thank you, and hello, everyone. Welcome to Perfect Corp's earnings call. With us today, Ms. Alice Chang; co-Founder, Chairwoman, and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Louis Chen, our Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, and Ms. Iris Chen, Vice President of Finance and Accounting.



You can refer to our first-quarter 2024 financial results on our IR website, following the Form 6-K we filed with ABC earlier. You can access a replay of this call on our website shortly after the conclusion of this call. For today's call, management will provide prepared remarks first, and then we will hold a question and answer session.



Before we continue, I would like to refer