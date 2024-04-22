Q1 2024 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 22, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Apr 22, 2024 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Charles Shane Smith

WH Group Limited - Executive Director

Hongwei Wan

WH Group Limited - Executive Deputy Chairman

Lijun Guo

WH Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director

Long Wan

WH Group Limited - Executive Chairman of the Board

Xiangjie Ma

WH Group Limited - Executive Director & President of Shuanghui Development



Conference Call Participants

Chen Luo

BofA Securities, Research Division - MD

Lillian Lou

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

Wendan Wang

China International Capital Corporation Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Hongwei Wan - WH Group Limited - Executive Deputy Chairman



Good evening, everyone. Welcome to the results announcement for the first quarter of 2024. The management will walk you through