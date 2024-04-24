Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Explore the detailed financial performance and strategic decisions shaping Flushing Financial Corp's first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $0.12 for Q1 2024
  • Core EPS: $0.14 for Q1 2024
  • Net Charge-offs: $4,000 for the quarter, less than one basis point of loans
  • Nonperforming Assets: Flat quarter over quarter, totaling 53 basis points
  • Loan Delinquencies (30 to 89 days): 24 basis points
  • Criticized and Classified Loans: 87 basis points, down 23% quarter-over-quarter
  • Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans Ratio: Increased slightly to 60 basis points
  • Net Interest Margin: Declined 23 basis points to 2.06%
  • Average Deposits: Increased 4% year over year and 3% quarter over quarter
  • Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: Improved to 94% from 102% a year ago
  • CD Portfolio: Total CDs at $2.5 billion, 35% of total deposits at quarter end
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What sort of initial yields are on the floating rate securities purchased this quarter?
A: Susan Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President, Treasurer, Chief Financial Officer, mentioned that the floating rate securities have an initial yield of around 60 to 70 basis points.

Q: Can you provide the March net interest margin?
A: Susan Cullen stated that they do have the March net interest margin figure, but she did not have it readily available during the call.

Q: Are you trying to shrink the rent-regulated multifamily portfolio?
A: John Buran, President and CEO, explained that they are not specifically looking to shrink the portfolio but are focused on improving the spreads and maintaining excellent credit metrics. He emphasized the viability of continuing lending in this category while ensuring favorable spreads and reliable credit quality.

Q: With the stock trading at about 50% of book value, would it make sense to shrink the balance sheet and buy back a lot of stock?
A: John Buran acknowledged the validity of focusing on stock buybacks given the current valuation but highlighted the ongoing strategy to maintain lending levels and manage credit quality effectively.

Q: What is the pace of swap activity and expectations for the upcoming quarters?
A: Susan Cullen noted that the loan pipeline includes about 174 million, with 22% related to the swap program. She expects a normal pull-through rate of 70% to 80%.

Q: Can you provide more details on the opportunities arising from issues with a large competitor?
A: John Buran mentioned that their pipeline has grown since the beginning of the year across various sectors, attributing some of this growth to the competitor's challenges. He emphasized maintaining strict credit criteria while seeking improved yields.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.