Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some details on the increase in classified loans and your confidence in managing potential losses?

A: David Meredith, EVP and Chief Credit Officer, explained that the increase in classified loans was primarily due to a handful of C&I credit downgrades. Despite the downgrades, all affected loans are current, and there are no concerns about losses. The proactive management of these assets is a key strategy to mitigate potential problems.

Q: What are your expectations for the net interest margin in the upcoming quarters, especially considering the current rate environment?

A: James Mabry, CFO and Senior EVP, mentioned that if there are no rate cuts, the margin is expected to stabilize at its current level. He highlighted the challenge of deposit pricing pressures but noted encouraging trends in loan yields.

Q: How do you see loan growth shaping up for the rest of the year, and what are the drivers behind this growth?

A: CEO Mitch Waycaster discussed a robust pipeline and disciplined approach to pricing and underwriting. He highlighted strong demand across diverse geographic regions and business lines, suggesting a continuation of mid-single-digit growth rates.

Q: What are your projections for mortgage revenue, considering the current market dynamics?

A: Kevin Chapman, President and COO, expressed optimism about mortgage revenues, anticipating strong performance, especially in the summer months. He noted recent strategic hires and operational improvements that should bolster profitability despite industry-wide challenges.

Q: Can you comment on the trends in deposit costs and how they might impact future financial performance?

A: CFO James Mabry indicated that deposit costs are expected to continue rising, which could pressure margins. However, he remains hopeful that the increasing loan yields will help mitigate some of these cost pressures.

Q: What is the outlook for expenses, particularly in light of recent initiatives and adjustments?

A: Kevin Chapman noted that short-term expenses are expected to remain relatively flat, with potential for decreases later in the year due to ongoing internal initiatives aimed at reducing costs.

