Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you touch a little bit on the general business trends you're seeing in terms of the pipelines?

A: Marc C. Maun, EVP of Regional Banking at BOK Financial, noted that C&I pipelines remain strong, particularly as some competitors have pulled back, allowing BOK Financial to build its pipeline effectively. He highlighted growth in healthcare and stability in energy, reflecting broader economic conditions. Stacy Kymes, CEO, added optimism about commercial growth due to the company's strong liquidity and capital position, though he noted commercial real estate as a wildcard in timing due to potential paydowns.

Q: How are you feeling about DDA migration and its pressure?

A: Martin E. Grunst, CFO at BOK Financial, explained that the pressure from DDA migration is subsiding, with stabilization observed from February onwards. He anticipates a slight continuation of this trend but remains positive about the outlook.

Q: Could you provide more color on the criticized and problem loans, especially considering your provision expense guidance?

A: Marc C. Maun addressed that the higher provision would be driven by loan growth rather than an increase in net charge-offs, which are expected to remain consistent with recent quarters. He emphasized the effective management of criticized and classified loans, reflecting no systemic issues within any portfolio.

Q: With the updated outlook including two rate cuts, do you lean towards the upper end of the fee income range?

A: Martin E. Grunst and Scott Bradley Grauer, EVP of Wealth Management, both expressed confidence in the trajectory of fee income businesses, supported by lower rates which benefit mortgages, trading, and fiduciary businesses. They refrained from pinpointing a specific part of the range but acknowledged good momentum.

Q: Can you discuss the growth expectations for the rest of the year, especially considering the potential impacts of commercial real estate paydowns?

A: Stacy Kymes projected a more linear growth trajectory rather than backloaded, emphasizing the lumpy nature of loan growth but expecting a steady increase overall. He reiterated the company's readiness to grow commercial real estate commitments, though the timing of funding remains uncertain relative to payoffs.

Q: Regarding the deposit growth seen this quarter, could you elaborate on the dynamics and drivers behind this growth?

A: Martin E. Grunst explained that the notable deposit growth resulted from targeted offers to the existing customer base, leveraging the bank's ability to manage assets across its balance sheet and broker-dealer. This strategy proved fruitful and aligned with the bank's design.

