Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the factors influencing the net interest margin and the expected pressure on it in the upcoming quarters?

A: Kelly Pecoraro, CFO, explained that the expansion in net interest margin was pleasing, but upcoming pressures could arise from the repricing of time deposits, which might reset to higher levels due to market conditions. This could increase deposit costs further.

Q: How is Blue Foundry Bancorp planning to manage deposit generation versus relying on wholesale funding channels?

A: James Nesci, CEO, emphasized the focus on organic growth through strong product offerings and small business engagement, aiming to reduce reliance on wholesale funding and enhance market positioning.

Q: What are the current trends in credit quality, and are there any early signs of stress?

A: Kelly Pecoraro noted that while there was a slight increase in nonperforming assets, the overall credit quality remains strong with no significant concerns, thanks to robust underwriting standards.

Q: What is the company's strategy regarding share buybacks given the current stock price levels?

A: James Nesci affirmed the company's commitment to share buybacks, indicating that the board and management believe it to be a prudent use of capital at current price levels.

Q: Can you provide insights into the loan pipeline and expectations for loan growth in 2024?

A: Kelly Pecoraro mentioned a focus on selective asset additions, with a shift towards commercial and industrial loans. The current pipeline is about $40 million, targeting higher yields to enhance profitability.

Q: How is Blue Foundry Bancorp strategizing towards achieving profitability, especially considering the challenging interest rate environment?

A: James Nesci outlined efforts to cut costs, optimize staffing, and focus on high-yield commercial loans. He emphasized the company’s strategic focus on improving financial performance and profitability through operational efficiencies and asset portfolio adjustments.

