Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the composition of the loan pipeline and the competitive dynamics you're observing?

A: Arnold Martines, President and CEO of Central Pacific Financial Corp, noted that the bank expects normalization in the market environment as 2024 progresses, with strength in commercial real estate and core small business loans. Despite a generally lower demand in the marketplace, the competitive landscape remains intense, prompting careful risk-reward decisions.

Q: Can you elaborate on the trends in deposits, particularly in light of the wildfires and the Japanese initiative?

A: Arnold Martines mentioned that the team has been managing growth and cost of deposits effectively, balancing these to improve future NIM positions. David Morimoto, CFO, added that the first quarter saw a $230 million decrease in total deposits, largely due to strategic reductions in high-cost government CDs. The core deposit runoff was about 1-1.5%, influenced by seasonal cash needs and some impacts from the wildfires.

Q: How do you see the net interest margin (NIM) evolving over the year, and what measures are you considering to manage rate sensitivity?

A: David Morimoto explained that with the interest rate swaps that began on March 31, they anticipate a NIM of 2.90% to 3%, reflecting an improvement from the first quarter's 2.83%. The swaps are expected to add about $1 million to quarterly net interest income, helping to stabilize the NIM despite potential future rate cuts.

Q: What are the ongoing efficiency initiatives and their expected impact on expenses?

A: David Morimoto highlighted back-office oriented initiatives, including the implementation of ServiceNow workflow automation and MuleSoft middleware. These technologies are expected to help maintain a relatively flat expense base while aiming for stronger revenue growth, thus achieving positive operating leverage.

Q: Could you provide insights into your capital deployment strategy, especially considering the current growth and market volatility?

A: David Morimoto reiterated that the capital plan remains focused on maintaining a dividend payout ratio of 40% to 50% and using the share repurchase plan judiciously. The bank views market downturns as buying opportunities to leverage capital effectively.

Q: How is the bank managing credit quality, particularly in the consumer loan portfolio and commercial real estate?

A: Anna Hu, Chief Credit Officer, noted that the mainland consumer loan portfolio is stabilizing with reduced charge-offs expected. In commercial real estate, there are no significant issues, with low exposure in office and retail sectors maintaining strong credit quality across the loan book.

