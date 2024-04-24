Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some insights on the expense side of things, particularly how you see the compensation line evolving through the rest of the year?

A: Gregory Sigrist, CFO, noted that the quarter included about $2 million in non-recurring expenses. The compensation expenses are expected to revert to levels similar to the first fiscal quarter, with an additional $2 to $2.5 million anticipated over the year due to investments in human capital.

Q: Regarding the insurance premium finance business, where do you see the normalization of this segment?

A: Gregory Sigrist, CFO, expects the insurance premium finance to normalize back up in April and May to levels seen at the end of the December quarter, around CHF680 million, due to heavy premium renewal months.

Q: Can you describe the partner pipeline in the banking as a service landscape, especially considering the regulatory pressures?

A: Brett Phar, CEO, explained that the pipeline is robust with real opportunities, mainly from entities that have been in the industry for 3-5 years and are now seeking new banking partners due to regulatory changes. These are not startups but established businesses looking to comply with stringent requirements.

Q: How is the shift towards managed services and investments in human capital shaping up?

A: Investments are primarily in technology and human capital to enhance managed services capabilities. While immediate large-scale impacts aren't expected, these investments are crucial for long-term growth in non-interest income and service offerings.

Q: What are your expectations for credit performance and the health of your clients going forward?

A: Brett Phar, CEO, highlighted that while there is cautious optimism, the focus is on collateral health rather than client health, particularly in working capital. The pipeline for opportunities is growing, especially as companies face covenant breaches and seek alternative financiers.

Q: Could you provide more details on the non-recurring $2 million expenses this quarter?

A: Gregory Sigrist, CFO, clarified that these were one-off expenses specific to the quarter and are not expected to recur, reflecting the unique costs that occasionally arise in compensation and benefits.

