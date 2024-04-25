Valero Energy Corp (VLO) Q1 2024 Earnings: Exceeds EPS Estimates, Declines in Revenue and Net Income

Insight into Valero's Financial Performance and Strategic Updates

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Reported Net Income: $1.2 billion, surpassing the estimated $1.085 billion.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $3.75, exceeding the estimate of $3.24.
  • Revenue: Reported at $31.759 billion, below the estimated $33.089 billion.
  • Refining Operating Income: $1.7 billion for Q1 2024, a decrease from $4.1 billion in Q1 2023.
  • Renewable Diesel Operating Income: $190 million, with sales volumes up due to the DGD Port Arthur plant.
  • Dividends and Stock Buybacks: Returned $1.4 billion to shareholders, with dividends at $356 million and stock buybacks at $1.0 billion.
  • Strategic Updates: SAF project at DGD Port Arthur expected to start in Q4 2024, enhancing SAF production capabilities.
Article's Main Image

On April 25, 2024, Valero Energy Corp (VLO, Financial) announced its first-quarter financial results for the year, revealing a mix of surpassing earnings per share (EPS) expectations and experiencing declines in revenue and net income compared to the previous year. The detailed financial outcomes were disclosed in its 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Valero Energy, a leading independent refiner in the United States, operates 15 refineries with a combined throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels per day across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. The company also owns 12 ethanol plants and holds a significant stake in Diamond Green Diesel, enhancing its profile in renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production.

Financial Highlights

For Q1 2024, Valero reported a net income attributable to its stockholders of $1.2 billion, or $3.75 per share, a significant decrease from $3.1 billion, or $8.29 per share, in Q1 2023. However, when adjusted for specific items, the adjusted net income was $1.3 billion, or $3.82 per share. This adjustment reflects a slight outperformance relative to the analyst estimate of $3.24 per share for the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $31.759 billion, down from $36.439 billion in the same period last year, and below the estimated $33.089 billion. The company attributed the revenue decline primarily to lower refining margins and reduced income from its ethanol operations, despite higher production volumes.

Operational Performance

The Refining segment reported an operating income of $1.7 billion, a sharp decline from $4.1 billion in the prior year, influenced by heavy planned maintenance. The Renewable Diesel segment, including contributions from the Diamond Green Diesel joint venture, posted an operating income of $190 million, slightly down from $205 million in Q1 2023. The Ethanol segment saw a decrease in operating income to $10 million from $39 million, attributed to lower ethanol margins.

Strategic and Financial Position

Valero's strategic focus remains on operational excellence and disciplined capital investment. The company repaid $167 million in senior notes and ended the quarter with $8.5 billion in total debt. It also returned $1.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks. The SAF project at the Diamond Green Diesel Port Arthur plant is progressing ahead of schedule, with expectations to start in Q4 2024, positioning Valero as a significant player in the SAF market.

Looking Forward

Despite the challenges posed by market conditions and maintenance activities, Valero's management remains optimistic about its strategic initiatives, particularly in expanding its renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel capacities. The company's ability to exceed EPS estimates while managing significant operational and strategic undertakings highlights its resilience and adaptability in a fluctuating energy market.

Valero's commitment to shareholder returns and strategic investments in low-carbon alternatives aligns with broader industry trends towards sustainability and may offer long-term growth prospects despite short-term volatility in earnings and revenue streams.

For more detailed information and ongoing updates, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit Valero's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Valero Energy Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.