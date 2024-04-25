Q4 2024 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Mohit Joshi - Tech Mahindra Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Bandit, and good evening, everyone. It's a pleasure connecting with you again. In addition to the updates from the recent quarter and the financial year, Rohit and I will share our 3-year strategy with you today. We will also touch upon the actions that we have already taken to achieve our goals. But before we deep dive into our road map to FY '27, let me brief you on Q4 and our FY '24 performance.



We report a revenue of $1,548 million in the recent quarter, which is mostly in line with our expectations as the one-off revenue in Q3 was not expected to recur. This is a decline of 6.4% Y-o-Y on a constant currency basis. We closed the year with a revenue of $6,277 million, which is a decline of 4