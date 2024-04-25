Apr 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Altisource Portfolio Solutions first-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Michelle Esterman, Chief Financial Officer.



Michelle Esterman - Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator. We first want to remind you that the earnings release Form 10Q and quarterly slides are available on our website at www.altisource.com. These provide additional information investors may find useful.



Our remarks today include forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Financial projections and scenarios are expressly qualified as forward looking statements and as with other forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.



In addition to the usual uncertainty