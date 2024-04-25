Q1 2024 Materialise NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today for Materialise's quarterly conference call. With us on the call are, Brigitte de Vet, Chief Executive Officer; and Koen Berges, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call and webcast are being accompanied by a slide presentation that reviews Materialise's strategic, financial and operational performance for the first quarter of 2024.