Q1 2024 Univest Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Univest Financial Corporation first-quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Carla, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host Jeff Schweitzer, President and CEO of Univest Financial Corporation, to begin. Jeff, please go ahead.



Jeff Schweitzer - Univest Financial Corp - Chairman of the Board, President, & CEO



Thank you, Carla, and good morning. And thank you to all of our listeners for joining us. Joining me on the call this morning is Mike Keim, our Chief Operating Officer and President of Univest Bank and Trust; and Brian Richardson, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone of the forward-looking cautionary statements disclaimer. Please be advised that during the course of this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements that express management's intentions, beliefs, or expectations within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws.



Univest's actual results may differ materially from those