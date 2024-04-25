Q1 2024 Aecon Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2024 Aecon Group Inc. Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand this over to our first speaker today, Adam Borgatti. Adam, please go ahead.



Adam Borgatti - Aecon Group Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Mark. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for participating in our first quarter results conference call. With me today are Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and CEO; Jerome Julier, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Alistair MacCallum, Senior Vice President, Finance. Our earnings announcement was released yesterday evening, and we posted a slide presentation on the Investing section of our website, which we'll refer to during the call. Following our comments, we'll be glad to take questions from analysts. And we ask that analysts keep to one question and a follow-up before getting back into the queue to ensure others have a chance to contribute.



As noted on Slide 2 of the presentation, listeners are reminded that the information we are sharing with you