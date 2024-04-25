Q1 2024 Aixtron SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Carsten Werle - AIXTRON SE - Interim Director of Investors Relations



Yes. Thank you very much, Heiko. Welcome to AIXTRON's Q1 2024 results call. I'd like to particularly welcome our CEO, Dr. Felix Grawert; and our CFO, Dr. Christian Deninger, who will guide you through today's presentation and then take your questions. This call is being recorded by AIXTRON and is considered copyright material. As such, it cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without commission. Your participation in this call implies your consent to this recording.



Please take note of the disclaimer that you find on Page 2 of the presentation document as it applies throughout the conference call. This call is not being immediately presented via webcast or any other medium. However, we will place a transcript on our website at some point after the call. And with these introductory remarks, I'd like to hand over to our CEO for his operating remarks. Felix, the floor is yours.



Felix J. Grawert - AIXTRON SE - President, CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Thank you, Carsten. Let me also