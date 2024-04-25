Q1 2024 Aker Carbon Capture ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

David Phillips - Aker Carbon Capture ASA - Head of Capital Markets and New Market Strategy



Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation for Aker Carbon Capture's results for the first quarter of 2024. My name is David Phillips, Head of Capital Markets, and I'm joined today by my colleague, Egil Fagerland, our CEO; and Julie Berg, our CFO.



As usual, we will start with our main presentation, then this will be followed by a Q&A with the audience. So firstly, Egil will take us through our main progress and achievements for the first quarter of this year, and will also run through a number of topics important for our wider strategy.



Then Julie will take us through the key Q1 financials. And finally, after a short break for us to take our places, we will take you -- take the Q&A via the online system. (Event Instructions)



So Egil, over to you.



Egil Fagerland - Aker Carbon Capture ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, David. This is the agenda of our presentation today, following a highly active first quarter. We will address