Q1 2024 Mullen Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Murray Mullen - Mullen Group Ltd - Chairman of the Board, President, Senior Executive Officer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Mullen Group's quarterly conference call. This morning will provide shareholders and interested investors with an overview of the first quarter financial results. In addition, we'll discuss the main drivers impacting these results, our expectations for the balance of the year, and we'll close with a Q&A session.



Before I commence today's review, I'll remind everyone that our presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and as such, actual