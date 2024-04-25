Q1 2024 Wacker Chemie AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the WACKER Chemie AG conference call Q1 2024. (Operator Instructions)



Now, I hand over to Joerg Hoffmann, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Joerg Hoffmann - Wacker Chemie AG - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the WACKER Chemie AG conference call on the first-quarter 2024 results. Dr. Christian Hartel, CEO; and Dr. Tobias Ohler, CFO, will take you through the statements momentarily. The press release, the IR presentation, and detailed financial tables are available on our web page under the caption Investor Relations.



Please note that management's comments during this call include forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We encourage you to review the Safe Harbor statement in today's press release, presentation, and our '23 annual report regarding risk factors. All documents mentioned are available on our website.



Chris?



Christian Hartel - Wacker Chemie AG - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board



